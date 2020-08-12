You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Thursday Aug. 13, 2020
BENNETT, Everett, 83, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

BRADTKE, Mary, 83, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HARWOOD, John, 90, Charleston, died Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

