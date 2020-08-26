 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Aug. 27, 2020
BOLT, Carrie L., 41, Charleston, died Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

BRAUN, Joan, 86, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

EDWARDS, Norma J., 91, Oakland, died Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

METZGER, Marjory L. “Marge,” 87, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Aug. 25,2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SANTROCK, Shane A.,  41, Terre Haute, Indiana, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

