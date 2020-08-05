You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Thursday August 6, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday August 6, 2020

RUE, Jack D., 65, Mattoon, died July 21, 2020. Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

TICHENOR, Joseph (Ed), Champaign, formerly of Westfield, died Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home of Casey – Westfield.

WALKER, Dolores June, 87, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.

