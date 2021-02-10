 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Feb. 11, 2021
MOORE, Deborah, 66, Charleston, died Saturday Feb. 6, 2021.  Caudill-King Funeral Home, Charleston.

STEELE, Robert W., 69, Beecher City, died Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

 

