Funerals pending for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021
Funerals pending for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

BECHTEL, Wallace L., 81, Herrick, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

BEEVER, Debra Lee, 62, Ashmore, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

DENNING, Alvie, 87, Mattoon, died Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HILL, Judith, 91, Martinsville, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

