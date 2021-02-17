 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021
Funerals pending for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

BAILEY, Jerome Allen, 87, Mount Zion, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

BECHTEL, Wallace L., 81, Herrick, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

DYER, Michael Scott, Sr., 59, Decatur, died Saturday (Feb. 13, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

ROGERS, Nicholas R., 35, Decatur, formerly of Clay County, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

ROYER,  Glenn Richard “Dick,” Assumption, 74, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

SEXTON, Timothy James, 73, Clinton, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

