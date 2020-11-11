 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020

EYRE, James William, 72, Martinsville, died Oct. 11, 2020. Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

TIPTON, Larry L., 75, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

