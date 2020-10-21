 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Oct. 22, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday Oct. 22, 2020

HERSCHBERGER, Mary, 94, Arthur, died Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home. 

SCHIVER-WIBLE, Margie Jean (Fudge), Casey, died Monday (Oct. 19, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey. 

