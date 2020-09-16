 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday Sept. 17, 2020

DUNN, Peter Paul, 93, Shelbyville, formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

JONES, Clifton Leroy Jr., 73, Charleston, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

