Funerals pending for Thurssday Jan. 28, 2021
Funerals pending for Thurssday Jan. 28, 2021

GARRARD, Myrtle DeLee, 82, Casey, died Jan. 12, 2021. Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

KINGERY, Tony Ray, 38, Martinsville, died Friday (Jan. 22, 2021). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

MAULDING, William “Billy” Earl, 43, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

STANISZEWSKI, Billie Lynn, 67, Mattoon, died Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

