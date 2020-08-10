You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020
HOOPER, James, 52, Mattoon, died Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

TURNER II, Philip L., 84, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

