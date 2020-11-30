 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020

BLYTHE, Reo “Ray,” 94, Stewardson, died Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

ROSE, Virginia, 99, Windsor, died Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor.

WILSON, David Perry, 73, Sullivan, formerly of Oakland and Casey, died Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

