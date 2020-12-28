 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020

AMIC, Clinton A., 97, Windsor, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

CARMAN, Teri L., 58, Mattoon, died Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

CODY, Floyd E., 92, Tower Hill, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ELBERT, Ann, 87, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ELLIOTT, Norma G., 86, Mattoon, died Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

FULLER, Hazel L., 92, Gibson City, formerly of Mahomet, died Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HICKENBOTTOM, Berndina M., 93, Charleston, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. 

KLEIN, Sofia C., 92, Toledo, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

KNAUS, Lynn Ann, 66, O’Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Arcola, died Friday (Dec. 25, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola.

RAWLINGS, Jaclyn, 80, Mattoon, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

