Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020

BLANCETT, Maxine, 66, Beecher City, died Saturday (December 5, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Beecher City. 

WALLACE, Effie Jane, 97, of Martinsville, died Friday (December 4, 2020). Greenwell Funeral Home of Martinsville.

