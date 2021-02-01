 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021
Funerals pending for Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021

DILLEY, Dale Eugene “Gene,” 65, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MAYNE, Sharon L., 74, El Paso, died Monday (Feb. 1, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

