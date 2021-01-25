 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021
BEHRENDS, Rodger W., 76, Urbana, died Wednesday (Jan. 20, 2021). Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.

HELTON, Gloria J., 76, Windsor, died Friday (Jan. 22, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

LEWIS, John Herschel, 99, Sherman, formerly of Springfield, and Naples, Florida, died Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, Westfield.

LILLY, Debra A., 67, Neoga, died Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

MOODY, Warren, 92, Mattoon, died Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

PFEIFFER, Larry, 79, Charleston, died Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

STEVENSON, Mary A., 93, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

