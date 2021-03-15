 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 16, 2021
0 entries

Funerals pending for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLARD, Robert, 90, Charleston, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

JONES, Lila Lea, 79, Lakewood, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

NEASON, Tina, 81, Mattoon, died Monday (March 15, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

STROHL, Irene "Rene," 92, Mattoon, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

STUCKEMEYER, Ronald L., 61, Beecher City, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News