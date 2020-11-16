 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CUSHMAN, Betty J., 87, Mattoon, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

FUGATE, John T., 49, Mattoon, died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

GARBE, Luella Grace, 86, Mattoon, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

RAYMOND, Gregory, 56, Mattoon, died Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SEILS, Lorraine E., 97, Mattoon, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News