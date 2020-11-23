 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020
BEZRUKI, Vera, 93, Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Charleston, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

COTTINGHAM, Olive Virginia, 100, Charleston, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020).  Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

HESLER, Nancy A., 89, Charleston, died Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston. 

SULLIVAN, Rebecca “Becky”, 79, St. Charles, MO, formerly of Mattoon, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SAMPSON, Robert Glenn, 89, Foosland, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

WELTON, Lucille P., 76, Mattoon, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

