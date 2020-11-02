 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020

BAKER, Eugene R., 89, Shelbyville, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ENGELBRECHT, Lillian, 102, Effingham, formerly of Kansas City, KS, died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

MAULDING, Michael, 69, Windsor, died Friday (Oct. 30, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MORRIS, Mae, 91, of Mattoon, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

