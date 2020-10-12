 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020
CRANE, Cora Ellen (Bennett), 96, Marshall, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

HAGLER, Lynda M., 79, Mattoon, died Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

HOPKINS, Kim W., 80, Mattoon, died Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

RARDIN, Vernon, 69, Mattoon, died Monday (Oct. 12, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

ROBBINS, Betty L., 95, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

TALBOT, James O., 67, Shelbyville, died Monday (Oct. 12, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

TOWNLEY, Betty, 87, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

WEIGAND, Robert E., 90, Chicago, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

