Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020

BEASLEY, Virginia G., 94, Mattoon, died Monday (Oct. 19, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

BOYD, Allen Lee, 91, Casey, died Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

LOFTON, Sidney “Sid” S., 75, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

VAN BELLEHEM, James Bryce Jr., 89, Charleston, died Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

