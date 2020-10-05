 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020

HERRIN, Burley, 76, Stewardson, died Monday (Oct. 5, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

MORRIS, Betty Jo (Woodworth) Hoover, 90, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

PATCHETT, Mary Lou Booth, 65, Casey, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey. 

