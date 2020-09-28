 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020
CLINE, Samuel L., 61, Lerna, died Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

ELLIOT, Hazel, 86, Mattoon, died Monday (Sept. 28. 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

GRIFFITH, Donald D., 67, Hammond, died Friday (Sept. 18, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

RICH, Janet L., 85, Mattoon, died Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

STEPHEN, Warren Leon, 81, Casey, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

