 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVIS, Dennis Lamont, 78, Martinsville, died Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

HOUCHIN, James R., 79, Marshall, died Monday (Nov. 30, 2020). Pearce Funeral Services, Marshall.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News