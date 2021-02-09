 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021
CREASE, Kenneth “Wrinkle,” 69, Charleston, died Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021). Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

GOODWIN, Betty May, 90, Casey, died Friday (Feb. 5, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

