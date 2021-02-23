 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SMITH, Helen Ruth, 84, Humboldt, died Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

TYLER, Shirley Ann, 77, Mattoon, died Friday (Feb. 19, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

VAN METER, James, 60, Charleston, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

WHITE, Diane Leigh, 67, Neoga, died Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News