Funerals pending for Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021

FRYMAN, John Roger, 80, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

LOWRY, Gerald, 93, Sullivan, died Monday (Jan. 11, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

