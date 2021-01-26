 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021
Funerals pending for Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021

COCKRUM, Paul Donald "Don", 79, Mattoon, died Monday (Jan. 25, 2021).  Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

DECKER, Dan Albert “Joe”, 79, Casey, died Monday (Jan. 25, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

MILLER, Robert R., 92, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

NORRIS, RL, 99, Marshall, died Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021). Pearce Funeral Services, Marshall. 

STRICKLAND, Shelby, 83, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 25, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

