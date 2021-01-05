 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021
Funerals pending

BENNETT, Elizabeth Irene, 70, Casey, died Friday (Jan. 1, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

BLAGG, Gary Frank, 71, Westfield, died Monday (Jan. 4, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

