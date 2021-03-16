 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
GARLOCK, Mickey. 64, Centralia, died Thursday (March 11, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

McBROOM, Elizabeth “Betsy” A., 65, Shelbyville, die Monday (March 15, 2011). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

PHIPPS, Raymond W. Jr., 88, Springfield, died Monday (March 15, 2021). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

WHITE, Anthony "Tony" Nolen, 45, Mattoon, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

