Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020

BRUNSON, Michael, 66, Mattoon, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

NOFFKE, Ivan, 90, Effingham, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

