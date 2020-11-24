 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020
GRIFFIN, Betty Jean (Leohr), 85, Casey, formerly of Westfield, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

HIX, Karen Frances (Karman), 77, Portage, formerly of Martinsville, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville. 

THACKER, Cleo (Smith), 88, Taylorville, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville.

