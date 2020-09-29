 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020
CLINE, Samuel L., 61, Lerna, died Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

ELLIOT, Hazel, 86, Mattoon, died Monday (Sept. 28. 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

GRIFFITH, Donald D., 67, Hammond, died Friday (Sept. 18, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

RICH, Janet L., 85, Mattoon, died Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020). Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

JOHNS, Donna Rae, 73, Casey, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

SANDIFORD, Dakota Cheyanne Darlene (Hollingsworth), 30, Westfield, died Saturday (Sept. 26,2020). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

