Funerals today for Saturday, March 6, 2021
PRZYGODA, Donald, 56, Charleston, 4 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

TODD, Leslie Charles "Les", 66, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at New Life Church, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Masks and social distancing is required. Dress is casual attire.

