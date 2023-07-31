April, 7, 1954 - July 6, 2023

DUNWOODY, Georgia — Shannon Cheney Briggs, a native of Mattoon, IL, and a 48 year resident of Atlanta, GA, passed away from a brief illness on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Bozeman, MT, while vacationing out West. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her Husband and other family members. The world will miss her compassion, selflessness, and beautiful blue eyes that always seemed to make friends and strangers alike feel instantly comfortable.

Shannon will be laid to rest during a small, private Family service at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Friends and Family in or near Mattoon are invited to a Celebration of Life taking place August 3, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall - 312 N 20th St, Mattoon, IL. A separate Celebration of Life will be held in Atlanta, GA, at a later date.

Born in Santa Ana, CA, on April 1954, to Manning P. and Ruth Tivnen Briggs, Shannon spent her adolescent years growing up in Mattoon, IL. After graduating from Mattoon High School, she moved to Atlanta, GA, where she built a decades-long career as an Operations Director, leading many teams in the constantly changing Telecommunications Industry. While best known for being a part of the start-up team that grew the cellular company MetroPCS to a company that forever transformed the Wireless Industry making unlimited plans the standard, her selflessness always poured into the success of the people she directed. That passion was recognized by her peers in 2014, when she was nominated and awarded the PEAK achievement award - T-Mobile's highest recognition for outstanding contributions and achievements.

Outside of her career, she enjoyed her daily four-mile walks in nature, caring for her dogs, Baxter and Cali, checking in on friends, and traveling to national parks.

Shannon is survived by her husband, Mike Thomason; brother, Bryan M. Briggs, and life-partner, Rhonda Fleming; sister, Ruth Rawlings; niece, Tina Rawlings; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Manning P. Briggs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon, IL.