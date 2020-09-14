Sharon (Alice Nelson) Barta

Sharon was born on September 23, 1948, in Sidney, Montana, to parents Ruben (1909-1970) and Vera (1916-1996) Nelson. In 1966, she graduated from Sidney High School and then attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Her 34 year elementary, preschool, and Christian Ed teaching career began in St. Ansgar, Iowa (1970-1974) where she married fellow school district high school band director Dick (Richard) Barta on December 19, 1972. Four years in McLouth, Kansas (1974-1978) followed while Dick attended graduate school at the University of Kansas. In 1978, they moved to Charleston, Illinois, where Dick began his college teaching career in the music department at Eastern Illinois University. Their children, Alicia Dawn Barta Huffines (1978-) and Brandon Richard Barta (1985-), introduced the second but most important career for Sharon—that of mother. She was principally a stay-at-home mom for 11 years before once again picking up her teaching career in 1989 with her at-home preschool aptly named Sharing Horizons.

To say Sharon loved her work and the children she served really doesn't come close to telling her story. Teaching was all she ever wanted to do and she cherished every day she was blessed to do so, working tirelessly on lesson planning and preparation to meet the individual needs of her children. Everything she did was for and about the children and she naturally accomplished her task through wit, wisdom, kindness, and compassion. In essence, she knew how to engage the children and show them affection. Evaluation of daily activities was ever present and generally fell into three categories: what really happened today, were my words appropriate, and what did I miss. If she had a 'theme song' it would most certainly have to be "Bless the Beasts and the Children."