ARCOLA — Sharon Arlene Bennett, 83, of Arcola, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters at 2:05 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Harmony Center at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
Private graveside services will be held in the Arcola Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters: Kris McMichaels and her husband, Gib of Charleston, and Kay Harley of Sullivan.
To view the full obituary please visit, www.edwardsfh.net.
