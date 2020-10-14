Sharon J. White

MATTOON — Sharon White, 79, of Mattoon, formerly of Toledo, passed away at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga. She was born February 14, 1941 in Mattoon the daughter of Joseph and Stella (Carlen) Balch. She married Loren C. White October 31, 1964 in Mattoon. Sharon was a Retired cook for the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga and for Knowles Cafeteria In Mattoon for over 30 years. Sharon enjoyed playing Dominoes and cards.

Mrs. White leaves her husband of 55 years, Loren White of Mattoon; daughters, Bonnie Miller (Bob) and Carol Dobbs (Tom) both of Mattoon; brother Joe Balch (Sharon) of Lerna; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Max Balch and Bob Balch and infant son David Eric White.

Memorials are suggested to the Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery, in rural Neoga.

The family requests the use of face masks and social distancing.