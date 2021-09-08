MATTOON — Sharon Kay Gass, age 75, of Mattoon passed away at 12:56 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sharon was born on July 25, 1946 in Mattoon the daughter of Donald and Ellen (Chaplin) McMillan. Survivors include her sons: Jeff Thompson (Niccole Bauman) and Doug Thompson all of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Quest Thompson, Michael Thompson and Brei Thompson all of Mattoon, IL; brother, Michael (Teresa) McMillan of Taylorville, IL; sister-in-law, Billie McMillan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donnie McMillan; and Steve Thompson.
Sharon will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandma. She was a member of the New Mercy Worship Center in Mattoon and never missed daily lunch with her church family. Sharon enjoyed making jewelry and collecting old coins. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
