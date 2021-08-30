MATTOON — Sharon L. Kuhns, age 72 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:10 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her residence in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon IL 61938. A committal service will be held immediately thereafter at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Sharon was born on June 25, 1949 in Watseka, IL, to the late Ronald J. and Hazel L. (DeWall) Dodd. She married Gary L. Kuhns on August 29, 1970, in Champaign, IL; he survives. She is also survived by two sons: Andrew R. Kuhns and wife Kyla of Philo, IL, Nicholas J. Kuhns and wife Gwen of Irving, IL; four grandchildren: Asa S. Kuhns of Philo, IL, Anna M. Kuhns of Philo, IL, Alexandra M. Kuhns of Irving, IL, Natalee P. Kuhns of Irving, IL; two brothers: Terry G. Dodd and wife Cindy of Mohomet, IL, Gary T. Dodd and wife Pam of Cissna Park, IL; one sister Joyce A. Darnstaedt and husband John of Monticello, IN.

Sharon was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. She retired from the University of Illinois Extension in Urbana-Champaign, IL after twenty-eight years of dedicated service. Sharing her talent and expertise, Sharon gifted and displayed many of her beautiful handmade quilts. She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed traveling with friends and family.

Making memories with family and spreading joy was Sharon's highest priority. She will be lovingly remembered by all.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center, 1001 Cancer Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938 or Catholic Charities, 4217 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.