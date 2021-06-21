MATTOON — Sharon Lee Bridges, age 82, of Mattoon passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Sharon was born on May 30, 1939 in Cooks Mills, Illinois the daughter of Jess Whitley and Ruth (Bergess) Aiken. She married John Bridges on July 13, 1958. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

Survivors include her loving husband, John Bridges of Mattoon, IL; sister, Shirley Jack of Mattoon, IL; nieces, Kathy Sebock of Decatur, IL and Karen Jack of Mattoon, IL; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Bridges of Champaign, IL. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Michael Bridges; daughter, Kelly Lynn Jones; and son-in-law, Russel Jones.

Sharon was a beautician for many years in the Mattoon area. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping with her family. Sharon loved going to wineries. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.