MARTINSVILLE — Shawn Alan Stifal, age 46, of Martinsville, IL passed away at 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born May 24, 1974 in Charleston, IL the son of Scott Arthur Stifal and Cheryl Renee Knight Stifal.

Shawn was blessed to stay at home throughout his illness with the loving and dedicated care of his daughter Taylor, who he loved "to the moon and back".

Survivors include his daughter, Taylor Renee Stifal of Casey, IL; parents, Scott and Cheryl Stifal of Casey, IL; brother, Matthew William Stifal (Lisa Ann) and their children, Fiona, Avery and Jasper of Portage, IN; grandmother, Vera Ingle of Casey, IL; aunt and uncles, Trena Patrick (Alan Fagg) of Indianapolis, IN and Alan Ingle of Lerna, IL; cousins, Tori Patrick Esquerra (Francis) and their children of Fort Wayne, IN; the mother of his daughter, Kristy Stifal of Casey, IL; grand dog, Mia and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Eleanor Mumford Stifal and maternal grandfathers, Gilbert Knight and Russell Ingle.