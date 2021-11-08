MATTOON — Shawn Michael Beck, age 45 of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Fishers, IN, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at HSHS St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Rick Warren will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held Friday evening, November 12, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Shawn was born on July 11, 1976, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Michael J. Beck and Sandra K. Spaulding. He is survived by his adoring daughter, Kyra Beck of Indianapolis, IN; mother, Sandy Spaulding and her fiance Dave Wilson of Neoga, IL; father, Mickey Beck and wife Carla of Altamont, IL; sister, Mandy Beck and significant other John Brereton of St. Petersburg, FL; maternal grandmother, Barbara Robison of Mattoon, IL; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Games of Mattoon, IL; and canine companion, Drake. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Robison, and paternal grandfather, Lowell Beck.

Shawn was employed by Mattress Firm as a Regional Sales Director for many years. During that time, he thrived in a career that gave him many opportunities to live, travel, and meet people all over the United States. He had a passion for sports, especially enjoying the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. He also loved the outdoors. A charming and likeable personality, Shawn lit up the room and filled it with laughter and smiles; he truly never met a stranger.

Nothing was more important to Shawn than the quality time spent with the love of his life, his daughter Kyra. She will forever cherish the time spent together with her father and will hold onto all the precious memories made through out the years.

A son, brother, father, and friend to many, Shawn made a lasting impact and will live on through the hearts of his loved ones.

