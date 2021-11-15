ATWOOD — Sheila Lorene Nave, age 71, of Atwood passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Sheila was born on February 7, 1950 in Mattoon the daughter of Edward B. and Melba L. (Lefler) Walker.

Survivors include her companion, Mary Jo Wilson of Atwood, IL; son, Michael (Sarah) Nave of Atwood, IL; grandchildren: Mary Nave (fiance, Josh Thompson) of Atwood, IL and April Nave of Atwood, IL. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Walker.

Sheila was a member of the V.F.W. and lifetime member of the Auxiliary. She was a Girl Scout Leader for several years and volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Sheila enjoyed swimming and relaxing on the beach. Sheila greatly enjoyed painting at Canvas and Cork. She loved going to Reindeer Ranch in the winter. Sheila had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She loved going to the movies with Mary. Sheila adored her two Shih Tzus, Molly and Bella. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday; last year she and Mary prepared 46 dishes for the day. Sheila cherished spending time with her friends and family. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.