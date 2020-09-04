× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINDSOR - Sherry Lynn (Bell) Finley, 60, of Windsor, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville Tennessee with her daughters by her side.

Sherry was born on May 27, 1960, in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Clara Jane (Groves) Bell. She was a 1978 graduate of Windsor High School and received her associate degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois. Sherry married Jeff Finley and from that union they were blessed with two daughters, Regan and Devan.

Sherry's greatest joy in life was her daughters and could be found cheering them on at all their sporting events through the years.

Surviving are her two daughters: Regan Finley and Devan Finley, both of Nashville, Tennessee; mother, Clara Jane Bell of Windsor, Illinois; two brothers: Terry (Diane) Bell and Barry (Toni) Bell, all of Windsor, Illinois; four nieces; two great nieces and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.