May 2, 1950 - March 29, 2022

CHARLESTON — Sheryl Lynn Snyder was born May 2, 1950, to Harold and Jeannette (Cook) Snyder in Charleston, IL, two minutes after her twin sister, Susan. She passed on March 29, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Sheryl's schooling began at the EIU Lab School, and she graduated from Arcola High School in 1968. She graduated from Stephens College with a degree in Communications and earned two advanced degrees from Eastern and Stephens.

Sheryl worked at the Charleston Public Library from 1974-2009. She began working in the children's sections and was the director for 32 years. She saw her professional dream come true with the completion of the new public library in 2007. She was also recognized by the Chamber of Commerce as their person of the year. She was involved in Charleston PEO and was a longtime member. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Sheryl enjoyed genealogy and storytelling. She and Susan were avid travelers in the United States, Europe, and Australia. They loved entertaining and hosted a neighborhood 4th of July party and fireworks for years.

Sheryl leaves her loving family: sister, Susan; brother, Jon (Sally) Kibler of Arcola; niece, Melinda (Shawn) Mallady of Danville; nephew, Jeff (Lori) Kibler of Wausau, WI; great-nieces: Caroline and Emily Kibler; great-nephews: Jackson, Kevin, and Carter Mallady; and special cousin, Ann (Bob) Hinrich.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. The services will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be at a later date in Arcola Cemetery. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Charleston Public Library or the Wesley United Methodist Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

