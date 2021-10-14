SHELBYVILLE — Shirley Ann Everett, 87, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:10 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL; with Pastor Bob Turner officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Trek and Laney Turner College Fund.

Shirley was born on May 6, 1934, in Lakewood, IL, the daughter of Guy Jasper and Nita (Leach) Cutler. She attended Shelbyville High School. Shirley married James Loren Everett on May 27, 1952. Shirley worked for General Electric in Mattoon, IL, until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning her home and working in her yard.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Deborah Kay Turner and husband Bob of Shelbyville, IL; sister, Patsy Trelz of Sparta, TN; two grandchildren: Scott Turner and wife Alisha of Franklin, IN, and Lacy Ann Nihiser and husband Jeremy of Dundee, FL; and two great-grandchildren: Trek and Laney Turner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Bunny and Clayson Cutler; and eight sisters: Waynoka Hott, Marie Cutler, Imogene Barger, Pauline Phelps, Guyula Jones, Beverly Kingston, Wilna Moore and Melba Mathias.

