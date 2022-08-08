June 9, 1936 - Aug. 6, 2022

MATTOON — Shirley Ann Jack, age 86, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her daughters.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Elder Darrin Warf will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Shirley was born on June 9, 1936, in Cooks Mills, IL to the late Jesse V. and Ruth N. (Burgess) Whitley. She married James E. Jack on December 17, 1955; he preceded her in death on February 21, 1995.

She is survived by two daughters: Cathy Sebok and husband Dan of Decatur, IL, Karen Jack-Arthion of Mattoon, IL; two grandsons: Jacob Stone of Mattoon, IL, Andrew Sebok of Brownsville, TX; and "The Girls": Suzie King of Newton, IL and Marcia White of Charleston, IL. She is preceded in death by one sister, Sharon L. Bridges.

Mrs. Jack was employed by the Mattoon Public Library for numerous years as a Librarian, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Providence Church in Mattoon, IL. She enjoyed traveling and going to riverboat casinos.

Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life, and they will miss her dearly.

Memorials in Shirley's honor may be made to American Heart Association Greater Illinois Area, 2524 Farragut Dr., Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.