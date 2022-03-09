BETHALTO — Shirley Duckworth, 85, formerly of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on April 4, 1936, in Charleston, IL, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Vaughn) King. She married Larry Duckworth on September 4, 1955, in Charleston, and he preceded her in death on February 17, 2018.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Lisa Duckworth of Bunker Hill; a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Cary Gill of Bunker Hill; her grandchildren and their spouses: Kari and Steve Yochum, Clayton and Ashley Gill, Kody and Malissa Duckworth, Allie and John Thyer, Kory and Hannah Duckworth, Kevin Gill, Kate and Dan Beamish; her great-grandchildren: Madison and Parker Gill, Jack and Vivien Wilcox, Elliana, Lyla, Asher, Lively, and Honor Duckworth, Wyatt and Gunnar Gill, Betty Jane and Margot Thyer, Mackenzie Kay and Abigail Yochum, Lachlan and Liam Beamish; a sister, Nina Smitley of Charleston, IL; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends including, Kim and Dan Duckworth and Carrie Darr Farrell whom she greatly loved and always remembered.

Shirley was formerly employed as a secretary at East Alton Wood River High School before going to work selling real estate for Don Hale Realtors in East Alton. She attended Enjoy Church in Alton. Shirley loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved painting and reading books.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Alexander and a brother, John R. King.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Harper - Swickard Funeral Home, 720 Monroe Avenue, Charleston, IL, 61920. Graveside services will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.

